Mamata to launch 'BJP Quit India' movement nationwide

The is set to launch a three-week-long movement with the slogan " Quit India", Chief Minister announced here on Friday.

The movement will start on August 9 and last till August 30.

"We will launch the movement in every Lok Sabha and assembly constituency, block, city and village. I urge all my ministers, MPs, MLAs and block leaders to take part in the programme," Banerjee said at a Martyrs Day rally.

The TMC chief said she would be present at the launch and close of the programme.

It was on August 9, 1942 that the launched the Quit Movement against the British.

The holds the Martyrs' Day rally annually on July 21 in memory of 13 youths who were killed in police firing on this day in 1993.