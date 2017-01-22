Manifesto highlight: Samajwadi Party woos rural people

-
Leaving no stone unturned to storm back to power in Uttar Pradesh, ruling Samajwadi Party Sunday released its election manifesto touching almost every sector of rural life.
The 32-page manifesto carried the photographs of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, his father and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, but no snap of Shivpal Yadav.
Following are the highlights:
*Establishment of Farmers' fund.
*24-hour supply power in rural areas.
*Free smart phones under Samajwadi smart phone scheme
*Rs 1,000 per month to 1 crore people under expansion of Samajwadi pension scheme
*Free cycle to girls studying in class ninth to 12th.
*Pressure cooker to poor women
*Free ghee and milk powder to poor students
*Nutrious diet to pregnant women at their place.
*Metro expansion in Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi and Meerut.
*Samajwadi party smart villages
*Construction of Purvanchal expressway and Bundelkhand-Terai Expressway
*River front development in prominent cities.
*Rs 10 lakh to lawyers, less than 60 years age, on untimely deaths.
*Samajwadi sports school for sports promotion.
