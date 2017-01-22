Manifesto highlight: Samajwadi Party woos rural people

The highlights included 24-hour power supply, free smart phones, Rs 1,000 per month to 1 cr people

Leaving no stone unturned to storm back to power in Uttar Pradesh, ruling Sunday released its manifesto touching almost every sector of rural life.



The 32-page manifesto carried the photographs of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, his father and SP patron Yadav, but no snap of Shivpal Yadav.



Following are the highlights:



*Establishment of Farmers' fund.



*24-hour supply power in rural areas.



*Free smart phones under Samajwadi smart phone scheme



*Rs 1,000 per month to 1 crore people under expansion of Samajwadi pension scheme



*Free cycle to girls studying in class ninth to 12th.



*Pressure cooker to poor women



*Free ghee and milk powder to poor students



*Nutrious diet to pregnant women at their place.



*Metro expansion in Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi and Meerut.



* smart villages



*Construction of Purvanchal expressway and Bundelkhand-Terai Expressway



*River front development in prominent cities.



*Rs 10 lakh to lawyers, less than 60 years age, on untimely deaths.



*Samajwadi sports school for sports promotion.

Press Trust of India