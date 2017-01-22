Manifesto highlight: Samajwadi Party woos rural people

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and newly appointed party president Akhilesh Yadav unveils party manifesto ahead of Assembly election, in Lucknow (Photo: PTI)
Leaving no stone unturned to storm back to power in Uttar Pradesh, ruling Samajwadi Party Sunday released its election manifesto touching almost every sector of rural life.

The 32-page manifesto carried the photographs of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, his father and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, but no snap of Shivpal Yadav.



Following are the highlights:

*Establishment of Farmers' fund.

*24-hour supply power in rural areas.

*Free smart phones under Samajwadi smart phone scheme

*Rs 1,000 per month to 1 crore people under expansion of Samajwadi pension scheme

*Free cycle to girls studying in class ninth to 12th.

*Pressure cooker to poor women

*Free ghee and milk powder to poor students

*Nutrious diet to pregnant women at their place.

*Metro expansion in Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi and Meerut.

*Samajwadi party smart villages

*Construction of Purvanchal expressway and Bundelkhand-Terai Expressway

*River front development in prominent cities.

*Rs 10 lakh to lawyers, less than 60 years age, on untimely deaths.

*Samajwadi sports school for sports promotion.

