Manipur assembly elections: Economic and social indicator of the state

Holding elections in has always been a tough task for the Election Commission. This time, the state is seized with an economic blockade, increased tensions between residents of the hills and plains and heightened threats from militant groups. Activist-turned-politician Iron Sharmila, contesting for the first time, has also added a new dimension to the state polls, which will be held on March 4 and March 8. The Congress will be looking forward to repeating the electoral success for the fourth time. In the concluding part of a five-part series, Business Standard analyses the performance of the state on economic and social indicators.





