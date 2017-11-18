Manmohan corners Centre over GST, says Congress would have done it better

Taking a dig at the BJP
led NDA
government at the Centre, former prime minister Manmohan
Singh has said that the Congress
would have implemented the Goods and Services Tax
(GST) after considerable preparation.
Addressing a gathering in Kochi on Friday, Singh said, "GST
is an idea, which had the blessings of the Congress
party, but we would have implemented it after due care and adequate preparation."
Earlier also, the former prime minister had trained guns at the Centre terming GST
as another "blunder of the Modi government
and broken the back of small businesses."
The Congress
has been critical of the uniform tax
regime ever since it was introduced.
Congress
vice-president Rahul Gandhi had also said that the GST
needs structural changes.
Addressing a rally in Gujarat, Rahul said, "GST
is one tax
reform, not five tax.
The Centre does not know the meaning of GST.
They made the GST
complex. India
doesn't want five different types of taxes. There's a need to make structural changes in the GST.
"
In the recent past, Rahul has been terming GST
as Gabbar Singh Tax.
Amid the Opposition's outcry, the Centre recently announced moving 178 items from the 28 percent to the 18 percent tax
bracket under the GST, applicable from November 15.
The changes in the tax
system were decided at the 23rd GST
Council meeting headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, at Guwahati on November 10.
