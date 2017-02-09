Manmohan Singh can't run away from scams under his regime: Amit Shah

A day after Prime Minister Modi passed 'raincoat' remark on his predecessor Manmohan Singh, (BJP) president on Thursday said though the former Prime Minister never took responsibility of the scams that took place under the regime, he can't run away from it.

"Prime Minister Modi is speaking the truth that didn't take responsibility of any of the scams. But he can neither run away from various irregularities that took place during the regime," Shah said while addressing an election rally in New Tehri, Uttarakhand.

Backing Prime Minister Modi's comment, Shah said that should be held accountable for the scams that took place during his regime.

Further taking a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi questioning the BJP-led NDA government's accountability in two and a half years, Shah said, "In two and a half years we have accomplished one important thing. We gave a speaking Prime Minister to the country, but the Congress government, on the other hand, gave us a Prime Minister whose voice could only be heard by Rahul and his mother."

Shah also attacked Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat and said that the holy land has never seen the kind of corruption in which the former is indulged in.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday trained guns on the former Prime Minister, accusing him of letting corruption run free under his nose but managing to steer clear of any charges.

"Dr. Manhmohan has played a significant role in the economic system of India. But during the most corrupt regime in the nation, there was not a single corruption charge against him. This art of taking bath wearing a raincoat must be learnt from Manmohan Singh," the Prime Minister said, setting off cries of outrage by the Congress.

However, the former prime minister maintained his trademark calm and simply chose not to respond to questions over the Prime Minister's statement.