The three 'Ds' that will define the Punjab elections
Manmohan Singh to release Punjab Congress manifesto on Monday

On the same day Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to officially join Congress

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Photo: PTI
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh will release the Congress poll manifesto for Punjab at the Congress headquarters on January 9.

On the same day, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to officially join Congress.

According to sources, Sidhu wanted to join Congress in presence of party vice president Rahul Gandhi but since he is out of country, he decided the date accordingly.

On January 10th, the Congress will also finalise its third and final list of 40 candidates in its Central Election Committee headed by party president Sonia Gandhi.

The Punjab Congress is waiting for Rahul Gandhi to return from his New Year trip abroad to get the party's campaign rolling.

The assembly elections in Punjab along with the by-poll for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat will be held on February 4.

