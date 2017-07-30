TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

NDA will get 55% votes, Congress will fall below 10% in 2019, claims BJP
Business Standard

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation in 34th edition at 11 am today

People can also give a missed call on the number 1922 to hear the PM's address on their mobiles

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi, BJP Parliamentary Board, meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on a number of themes and issues in his 34th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today at 11 a.m.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to intimate the people about the same and requested them to tune it at the given time.

He tweeted, "This month's #MannKiBaat will take place on Sunday, 30th July at 11 AM. Tune in."
 

 

 

The programme will be broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan and people can also listen to it on the Narendra Modi mobile application.

People can also give a missed call on the number 1922 and can hear 'Mann ki Baat' on their mobiles.

Akashwani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements