MCD Election Results 2017: Congress sure of 'traditional vote bank' return

The on Wednesday asserted that the Municipal Corporation of poll results will reflect that the party is gaining back its traditional vote bank, which was taken away by the (AAP) in the last elections.

Congress leader P C Chacko told ANI, "When a new political party, contested in the last election, then the traditional vote base went with them. But now I am sure, that vote bank for the is coming back."

Claiming that the party has done its job very well, Chacko said that he doesn't want to predict the results as it will be out within a few hours anyway.

Meanwhile, expressing confidence in winning in the MCD polls, the BJP said that through this election Chief Minister will once again get a befitting reply from the masses for his negative attitude on

" believes a movement of his opportunist agenda will be followed by the people when he is being rejected by the people at all levels now. He is still dreaming of holding a movement against EVMs," BJP leader S Prakash told ANI.

"As per the exit poll, the result is loud and clear MCD will have BJP administration in all the three corporations," he added.

The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections began at 8 am on Wednesday.





Votes for the elections will be counted at 35 centres across the city. Of these, 16 are in north Delhi, 13 in the south, and six in east

The counting will go on till late in the day, but initial trends are expected to come in by 11 am.

The three principal parties who have contested the MCD Elections 2017 are the BJP, and the Congress.

Civic polls were held on 23 April, which saw a voter turnout of 53.58 percent, a shade higher than in the 2012 elections.