TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

MCD results: AAP loses, cries foul over EVMs as BJP wins big in Delhi
Business Standard

MCD Election Results 2017: PM Modi expresses gratitude to Delhiites for win

BJP has recorded a significant victory in polls to all 3 municipal corporations of Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi by reposing faith in the BJP and ensuring its resounding victory in MCD polls.

"Grateful to the people of Delhi for the faith in BJP. I laud the hardwork of team @BJP4Delhi which made the resounding MCD win possible," he tweeted.




His tweet came as the BJP recorded a significant victory in polls to all the three municipal corporations of Delhi.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

MCD Election Results 2017: PM Modi expresses gratitude to Delhiites for win

BJP has recorded a significant victory in polls to all 3 municipal corporations of Delhi

BJP has recorded a significant victory in polls to all 3 municipal corporations of Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi by reposing faith in the BJP and ensuring its resounding victory in MCD polls.

"Grateful to the people of Delhi for the faith in BJP. I laud the hardwork of team @BJP4Delhi which made the resounding MCD win possible," he tweeted.


His tweet came as the BJP recorded a significant victory in polls to all the three municipal corporations of Delhi. image
Business Standard
177 22

MCD Election Results 2017: PM Modi expresses gratitude to Delhiites for win

BJP has recorded a significant victory in polls to all 3 municipal corporations of Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi by reposing faith in the BJP and ensuring its resounding victory in MCD polls.

"Grateful to the people of Delhi for the faith in BJP. I laud the hardwork of team @BJP4Delhi which made the resounding MCD win possible," he tweeted.


His tweet came as the BJP recorded a significant victory in polls to all the three municipal corporations of Delhi.

image
Business Standard
177 22