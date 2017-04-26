MCD Election Results 2017: PM Modi expresses gratitude to Delhiites for win

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi by reposing faith in the BJP and ensuring its resounding victory in MCD polls.
"Grateful to the people of Delhi for the faith in BJP. I laud the hardwork of team @BJP4Delhi which made the resounding MCD win possible," he tweeted.
His tweet came as the BJP recorded a significant victory in polls to all the three municipal corporations of Delhi.
