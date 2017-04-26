MCD Election Results 2017: PM Modi expresses gratitude to Delhiites for win

BJP has recorded a significant victory in polls to all 3 municipal corporations of Delhi

Prime Minister Modi today expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi by reposing faith in the BJP and ensuring its resounding victory in MCD polls.



"Grateful to the people of for the faith in I laud the hardwork of team @BJP4Delhi which made the resounding MCD win possible," he tweeted.





Grateful to the people of for the faith in I laud the hardwork of team @BJP4Delhi which made the resounding MCD win possible. — Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2017

Press Trust of India

His tweet came as the recorded a significant victory in polls to all the three municipal corporations of