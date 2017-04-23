MCD Elections 2017 LIVE: 39% polling till 4 pm, Kejriwal cries foul on EVMs

Of the 13,000 polling booths that the Delhi Election Commission has set up, over 3,000 have been identified as sensitive, while around 1500 are hypersensitive. Nearly 57, 000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure free and fair polls in the national capital. To avoid any untoward incident during the elections, the Delhi government has ordered that dry days will be observed in the national capital on the polling day.

The polling is taking place across over 13,000 booths spanning 272 wards of the three civic bodies.

Hitting out at the AAP and Congress, another BJP leader Vinay Shasrabuddhe said people would discard both parties in the polls. "The BJP wants renewal of the mandate. We know that people have discarded the because of corruption and now they will reject AAP, too, because of their anarchical politics," he told ANI.

Ahead of the elections, the BJP expressed confidence that the civic polls would prove that the saffron party was far ahead of other political parties. "The polls will once again prove that BJP is far ahead of other political parties and there's no parallel to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity," BJP leader S Prakash was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In what is being seen by many as a referenum on the performance of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government during the first two years in Delhi, the capital city is voting in the (MCD) elections on Sunday. MCD's three municipal corporations -- The South Delhi Municipal Corporaton (SDMC), East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) are at present government by the (BJP), which has been at the helm of the corporations for 10 years now. These polls are seen as a three-cornered pitched battle among BJP, AAP and the party.

4:03 PM 35 per cent polling recorded till 2 pm

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit after casting her vote in a polling booth in DAV School(Nizamuddin East).

11:34 AM 1.16 per cent voting in Delhi municipal polls till 10:30 am.

Polling in two MCD wards — Maujpur in East Delhi and Sarai Pipal in North Delhi — postponed due to death of two candidates.

Ajay Maken after casting his vote.

AAP, which is seeking to replicate its stellar performance in 2005 Assembly polls, has fielded candidates in all 272 wards.

10:14 AM In the EDMC area, some of symbols used by Independent candidates are school bag, batsman, matchbox, blackboard, glass tumbler, air-conditioner, envelope, besides gas cylinders and auto-rickshaw symbols.

10:12 AM The high-octane MCD elections will test the fortune of 2,537 candidates — 1,004 in NDMC, 985 in SDMC and 548 in EDMC areas.

10:11 AM The BSP, the JD (U) and the SP, banking on Purvanchali vote bank has fielded 211, 95 and 28 candidates respectively

10:00 AM Almirah symbol has been used by a candidate in Tilak Naga, Diamond symbol by one in Vikas Puri

9:55 AM In NDMC areas, some of the symbols are Gas cylinder, candle, table tractor-riding farmer, pressure cooker, cot, to name a few.

9:54 AM In north Delhi, green chilli, buckets, bottle, bat and battery torch are some of the symbols.

9:52 AM Almirah, cauliflower, spectacles, auto-rickshaw and sewing machine are some of the symbols used by Independent candidates in the MCD elections.

8:34 AM This is the first civic poll since the latest delimitation which has redrawn the civic wards such that each ward, based on the 2011 Census, has an average of 60,000 people -- an estimated 40,000 of them eligible voters



8:32 AM The total number of electorate for the civic polls stands at 13,210,206, of which 7,315,915 are men, 5,893,418 women, and 793 other

8:29 AM For the first time in MCD elections, None Of The Above (NOTA) option is also available this time

8:28 AM Over 13 million people are eligible to vote in the MCD polls. Of them, more than 110,000 are first-time voters

8:27 AM The Generation-1 electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used for the MCD elections, which the Election Commission has described as "foolproof".

8:27 AM The run-up to the polls have also been dominated by allegations of tampered EVMs, made by Kejriwal, a charge rejected by the Election Commission.

8:26 AM Also, the Samajwadi Party has fielded 30 candidates in the MCD polls

8:26 AM Besides BJP, AAP and Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Paty, Janata Dal (United) and Yogendra Yadav's fledgling Swaraj Abhiyan are also in the fray in these MCD polls

8:24 AM There are 1,004 candidates vying in the NDMC area, 985 in SDMC and 548 in EDMC

8:22 AM The is betting big on the contest. Addressing booth-level workers during campaigning, party chief Amit Shah had said a favourable verdict in the MCD polls could be a stepping stone to victory in the next Assembly elections in the city.

8:21 AM The Congress, which had finished second in the Rajouri Garden bypoll, is hoping for a resurgence. It banked on its big guns during campaigns to shore up its fortune, despite unabated infighting.

8:20 AM The BJP, which is seeking to retain the turf it has held for the past 10 years, has fielded all fresh faces in the contest.

8:19 AM The polls today could determine whether the sway of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which had stunned all by bagging 67 seats out of 70 in the 2015 assembly polls, still holds, and if the Rajouri Garden bypoll defeat was due to hostile constituency dynamics

8:12 AM Polling has begun in the national capital's three civic bodies