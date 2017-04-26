TRENDING ON BS
MCD elections: Ajay Maken resigns from Delhi Congress president post

Move was inspired after Congress party faced a huge defeat in Delhi's civic polls

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Ajay Maken
File photo of President of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Ajay Maken, addressing a press conference in Jalandhar. (Photo: PTI)

Taking responsibility for the defeat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken on Wednesday announced that he would resign from the post.

"I take responsibility for the defeat and I am going to resign as Delhi Congress president. I will not take up any post in the party for one year and will work as a party worker," Maken told the media here.

Asserting that he had hope for a better result in the Delhi MCD Elections 2017, Maken further said that the Election Commission should check the EVM tampering row.

The early trend of the counting for MCD, which began earlier today, shows the BJP in the lead, followed by the ruling AAP at second place and the Congress at third.

Voting for three new municipal corporations in Delhi took place on Sunday, in which 54 percent of the 1.32 crore electorates exercised their franchise.

