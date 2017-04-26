MCD elections: Ajay Maken resigns from Delhi Congress president post

Taking responsibility for the defeat in the Municipal Corporation of (MCD) polls, president on Wednesday announced that he would resign from the post.

"I take responsibility for the defeat and I am going to resign as president. I will not take up any post in the party for one year and will work as a party worker," Maken told the media here.

Asserting that he had hope for a better result in the MCD Elections 2017, Maken further said that the Election Commission should check the EVM tampering row.

The early trend of the counting for MCD, which began earlier today, shows the BJP in the lead, followed by the ruling AAP at second place and the at third.

Voting for three new municipal corporations in took place on Sunday, in which 54 percent of the 1.32 crore electorates exercised their franchise.