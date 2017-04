The on Wednesday said it will not celebrate its victory in the civic polls but "dedicate" it to the 25 troopers who died in a attack in Sukma.

"We won't celebrate this victory and will dedicate it to the personnel who lost their lives in the Sukma attack," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Manoj Tiwari told reporters.

Tiwari's remarks came as the was headed to sweep the three municipal corporations.

On Monday, 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in one of the deadliest attacks in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.