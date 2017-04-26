MCD elections: BJP candidate wins by highest poll margin of 9,866 votes

A candidate in a south ward trounced his rival by a whopping 9,866 votes, the highest winning margin in municipal corporation elections, the results for which were declared on Wednesday.

The amassed an impressive tally in all three corporations in the capital, roundly defeating its two rivals, and the

The results for a few wards are still to be declared, but the has already won over 170 of seats out of 270, leaving far behind with 40 and the with 20 seats.

The highest margin was recorded in Dwarka-B by candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who defeated Sushma Bansal of

The lowest poll margin was in east Delhi's Bhajanpura ward, where BJP's Gurjeet Kaur defeated Congress's Rekha Rani by a mere 58 votes.

Senior leader Varyam Kaur, who was the leader of the Opposition in the EDMC House, lost to her rival by a huge margin of 9,115 votes.

In the Krishna Nagar ward in east Delhi, BJP's Sandeep Kapoor dealt a massive blow to his immediate rival, who lost by 9,322 votes.

In the Daryaganj ward, former mayor Farhad Suri's niece, Yasmin Kidwai of the Congress, won by a narrow margin of 59 votes.

In a few wards such as Sadar Bazaar and Shastri Nagar, vote margins were in three digits.