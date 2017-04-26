TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

MCD results: Delhi people rejected negative politics, says Amit Shah
Business Standard

MCD elections: BJP candidate wins by highest poll margin of 9,866 votes

Bhajanpura ward saw the lowest poll margin of 58 votes; BJP's Gurjeet Kaur won

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

MCD elections, BJP, Manoj Tiwari, New Delhi
Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (R) and Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari (L) during a press conference after registering a huge victory in the MCD elections in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

A BJP candidate in a south Delhi ward trounced his AAP rival by a whopping 9,866 votes, the highest winning margin in municipal corporation elections, the results for which were declared on Wednesday.

The BJP amassed an impressive tally in all three corporations in the capital, roundly defeating its two rivals, AAP and the Congress.

The results for a few wards are still to be declared, but the BJP has already won over 170 of seats out of 270, leaving AAP far behind with 40 and the Congress with 20 seats.

The highest margin was recorded in Dwarka-B by BJP candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who defeated Sushma Bansal of AAP.

The lowest poll margin was in east Delhi's Bhajanpura ward, where BJP's Gurjeet Kaur defeated Congress's Rekha Rani by a mere 58 votes.

Senior Congress leader Varyam Kaur, who was the leader of the Opposition in the EDMC House, lost to her BJP rival by a huge margin of 9,115 votes.

In the Krishna Nagar ward in east Delhi, BJP's Sandeep Kapoor dealt a massive blow to his immediate rival, who lost by 9,322 votes.

In the Daryaganj ward, former mayor Farhad Suri's niece, Yasmin Kidwai of the Congress, won by a narrow margin of 59 votes.

In a few wards such as Sadar Bazaar and Shastri Nagar, vote margins were in three digits.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

MCD elections: BJP candidate wins by highest poll margin of 9,866 votes

Bhajanpura ward saw the lowest poll margin of 58 votes; BJP's Gurjeet Kaur won

Bhajanpura ward saw the lowest poll margin of 58 votes; BJP's Gurjeet Kaur won
A BJP candidate in a south Delhi ward trounced his AAP rival by a whopping 9,866 votes, the highest winning margin in municipal corporation elections, the results for which were declared on Wednesday.

The BJP amassed an impressive tally in all three corporations in the capital, roundly defeating its two rivals, AAP and the Congress.

The results for a few wards are still to be declared, but the BJP has already won over 170 of seats out of 270, leaving AAP far behind with 40 and the Congress with 20 seats.

The highest margin was recorded in Dwarka-B by BJP candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who defeated Sushma Bansal of AAP.

The lowest poll margin was in east Delhi's Bhajanpura ward, where BJP's Gurjeet Kaur defeated Congress's Rekha Rani by a mere 58 votes.

Senior Congress leader Varyam Kaur, who was the leader of the Opposition in the EDMC House, lost to her BJP rival by a huge margin of 9,115 votes.

In the Krishna Nagar ward in east Delhi, BJP's Sandeep Kapoor dealt a massive blow to his immediate rival, who lost by 9,322 votes.

In the Daryaganj ward, former mayor Farhad Suri's niece, Yasmin Kidwai of the Congress, won by a narrow margin of 59 votes.

In a few wards such as Sadar Bazaar and Shastri Nagar, vote margins were in three digits.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

MCD elections: BJP candidate wins by highest poll margin of 9,866 votes

Bhajanpura ward saw the lowest poll margin of 58 votes; BJP's Gurjeet Kaur won

A BJP candidate in a south Delhi ward trounced his AAP rival by a whopping 9,866 votes, the highest winning margin in municipal corporation elections, the results for which were declared on Wednesday.

The BJP amassed an impressive tally in all three corporations in the capital, roundly defeating its two rivals, AAP and the Congress.

The results for a few wards are still to be declared, but the BJP has already won over 170 of seats out of 270, leaving AAP far behind with 40 and the Congress with 20 seats.

The highest margin was recorded in Dwarka-B by BJP candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who defeated Sushma Bansal of AAP.

The lowest poll margin was in east Delhi's Bhajanpura ward, where BJP's Gurjeet Kaur defeated Congress's Rekha Rani by a mere 58 votes.

Senior Congress leader Varyam Kaur, who was the leader of the Opposition in the EDMC House, lost to her BJP rival by a huge margin of 9,115 votes.

In the Krishna Nagar ward in east Delhi, BJP's Sandeep Kapoor dealt a massive blow to his immediate rival, who lost by 9,322 votes.

In the Daryaganj ward, former mayor Farhad Suri's niece, Yasmin Kidwai of the Congress, won by a narrow margin of 59 votes.

In a few wards such as Sadar Bazaar and Shastri Nagar, vote margins were in three digits.

image
Business Standard
177 22