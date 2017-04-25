MCD polls 2017: BJP rubbishes AAP's charge of poaching, terms it desperate

Alka Lamba had alleged that the BJP was trying to poach the MLAs of her party

The on Tuesday hit back at the Aam Aadmi Party's allegation of "poaching" of its MLAs, saying the latter was "desperate" as it had "sensed defeat" in the MCD polls, the results of which will be declared on Wednesday.



legislator from Chandni Chowk had alleged that the was trying to poach the MLAs of her party by luring them with offers of coveted posts in the government and Lok Sabha tickets.



"Lamba's allegation only points at AAP's desperation. was formed by a combination of heterogeneous elements for grabbing power and as defeat looms large, it is disintegrating," said Delhi general secretary Kuljeet Chahal.



The enjoyed the support of the people and it did not depend on the split of any party, he said while asking the MLAs to "free" Delhi from the "anarchism" of the Kejriwal government.



"Those MLAs who are dedicated to the country and the people will think over the current situation of their party and free the people of Delhi from the symbol of anarchism, Arvind Kejriwal, at the right time," said Chahal.



The "rout" of the party in the Punjab and Goa Assembly polls and the Rajouri Garden Assembly by-poll in Delhi, followed by the prospect of a "certain" defeat in the MCD polls, had pushed the leadership into a state of "desperation" and that was why they were levelling "wild" allegations, he added.



Lamba's allegation came in the aftermath of national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's warning of launching a "movement" if the exit poll predictions for the MCD polls came true.



The exit polls have predicted a sweep in the civic body elections.

