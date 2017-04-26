MCD results: Delhi people rejected negative politics, says Amit Shah

-
BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said the people of Delhi have rejected the negative politics and put their seal of approval on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' programme.
"This is an unprecedented win for the BJP. I express my gratitude to the people of Delhi. This is the victory of Modiji's leadership," he said reacting to the BJP's victory in the MCD polls.
"The people of Delhi have rejected the negative politics and the politics of excuses and helped Modiji's 'vijay rath' to move forward. It is a recognition of Modiji's leadership," he said.
Expressing gratitude to the people of Delhi, Shah said "In MCD's three municipal bodies, they have given us the victory with unexpected majority."
"Following wins in the assembly elections for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, this victory in Delhi municipal polls has put a seal on Modiji's inclusive governance over the last three years," Shah said at a press conference here.
He congratulated the BJP's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwary and all other party functionaries for the win.
