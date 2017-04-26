MCD results: Delhi people rejected negative politics, says Amit Shah

This is the victory of Modiji's leadership, says Amit Shah

president on Wednesday said the people of have rejected the negative and put their seal of approval on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' programme.



"This is an unprecedented win for the I express my gratitude to the people of This is the victory of Modiji's leadership," he said reacting to the BJP's victory in the MCD polls.



"The people of have rejected the negative and the of excuses and helped Modiji's 'vijay rath' to move forward. It is a recognition of Modiji's leadership," he said.



Expressing gratitude to the people of Delhi, Shah said "In MCD's three municipal bodies, they have given us the victory with unexpected majority."



"Following wins in the assembly elections for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Manipur, this victory in municipal polls has put a seal on Modiji's inclusive governance over the last three years," Shah said at a press conference here.



He congratulated the BJP's unit president Manoj Tiwary and all other party functionaries for the win.

Press Trust of India