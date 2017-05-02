MCD win is base for assembly poll victory, says BJP chief Amit Shah

The BJP's civic poll victory has "wiped out the of anarchy" in the national capital and laid the foundation for the party's win in the next assembly elections, party President said on Tuesday.

"Our target was not just to win the election. It has now built the base for the formation of a government in Delhi," Shah told party workers at an event to mark his party's victory.

Taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for his party's allegations of EVM tampering, Shah said: "We (BJP) won because of the hard work of party workers who succeeded in winning polling booths. If Kejriwal wants to know the real reason behind the BJP's win, he should visit our booth presidents."

In the same event, Vice President Shyam Jaju said the polls outcome was a "slap" for Kejriwal for supporting JNU students raising "anti-national" slogans.

"AAP's vote share has gone down from 54 per cent in 2015 to 26 per cent in the election, which happened due to its opportunistic and anarchist It is a slap to Kejriwal, who supported JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) students, who raised anti-national slogans," Jaju said.

Shah said the victory had "put the brakes on the of negativity, excuses and anarchy".

"People against our ideology had hoped that (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi's victory chariot would stop in Delhi. However, the chariot has moved ahead further thanks to hard work, passion and strategy adopted by the party workers in Delhi," Shah said.

"There was an air of negative in the country for the last few years. Some people had started replacing of performance with that of excuses. This victory has stopped it. It also has wiped out the of anarchy."

Shah said that people of the country were happy as the Modi government had succeeded in addressing problems of people from all walks of life.

Shah asked the newly elected councillors to make Delhi a modern capital.

"You have a special responsibility since Delhi is the capital of the country. It is your responsibility to make it a modern capital now. The modern capital should have primary facilities, transparency, it should be of international level, and the governance should be public-oriented," he said.

In the event, Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari thanked Shah and party workers for the victory.