MCD win is base for assembly poll victory, says BJP chief Amit Shah

-
ALSO READMCD results: AAP loses, cries foul over EVMs as BJP wins big in Delhi MCD election result: BJP leads in 71 wards; Congress, AAP rally behind MCD election result 2017 LIVE: BJP calls it a mandate against Kejriwal and AAP BJP triumphant, AAP defiant: MCD results prove it is Modi wave not EVM wave Amit Shah appoint leaders to supervise Delhi MCD poll campaign
-
The BJP's civic poll victory has "wiped out the politics of anarchy" in the national capital and laid the foundation for the party's win in the next assembly elections, party President Amit Shah said on Tuesday.
"Our target was not just to win the MCD election. It has now built the base for the formation of a BJP government in Delhi," Shah told party workers at an event to mark his party's victory.
Taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for his party's allegations of EVM tampering, Shah said: "We (BJP) won because of the hard work of party workers who succeeded in winning polling booths. If Kejriwal wants to know the real reason behind the BJP's win, he should visit our booth presidents."
In the same event, BJP Vice President Shyam Jaju said the MCD polls outcome was a "slap" for Kejriwal for supporting JNU students raising "anti-national" slogans.
"AAP's vote share has gone down from 54 per cent in 2015 to 26 per cent in the MCD election, which happened due to its opportunistic and anarchist politics. It is a slap to Kejriwal, who supported JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) students, who raised anti-national slogans," Jaju said.
Shah said the MCD victory had "put the brakes on the politics of negativity, excuses and anarchy".
"People against our ideology had hoped that (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi's victory chariot would stop in Delhi. However, the chariot has moved ahead further thanks to hard work, passion and strategy adopted by the party workers in Delhi," Shah said.
"There was an air of negative politics in the country for the last few years. Some people had started replacing politics of performance with that of excuses. This victory has stopped it. It also has wiped out the politics of anarchy."
Shah said that people of the country were happy as the Modi government had succeeded in addressing problems of people from all walks of life.
Shah asked the newly elected MCD councillors to make Delhi a modern capital.
"You have a special responsibility since Delhi is the capital of the country. It is your responsibility to make it a modern capital now. The modern capital should have primary facilities, transparency, it should be of international level, and the governance should be public-oriented," he said.
In the event, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari thanked Shah and party workers for the victory.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU