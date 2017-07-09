Meet Achal Kumar Joti, an experienced hand at poll body's helm

Achal Kumar Joti, the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and a 1975 batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, earned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trust early on when the latter was chief minister of that state. His aggressive follow-up of the Modi administration’s one-day, one-district plan, wherein senior officers were mandated to visit talukas to check on citizen grouses, is believed to have majorly impressed the then CM. Joti served almost all of his working life in Gujarat and went on central deputation only twice — one of these as chairman of Kandla ...