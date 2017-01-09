Meet Akhilesh Yadav's team of advisors and troubleshooters

Here are pen sketches of some of the known and less known from Akhilesh's Round Table

Every day when Akhilesh Yadav returns after a joust with political adversaries to his Camelot, which is Lucknow’s 5, Kalidas Marg, it’s time to hold court with advisors and loyalists. A motley lot, they include his trusted bureaucrats, father Mulayam Singh Yadav’s socialist associates, an uncle, cousins and the knights from his Samajwadi ‘Youth Brigade’. Here are pen sketches of some of the known and less known from Akhilesh’s Round Table. Venkat Changavalli Home and health advisor to the Uttar Pradesh government He ...

Radhika Ramaseshan