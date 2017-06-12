Meet Bimal Gurung, Hitler of the Hills

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called in two columns of the Army in Darjeeling last week after supporters of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), the BJP ally that is the dominant political party in the hills, threw stones at the police who lathi-charged and tear-gassed them. Banerjee, who is in Darjeeling, stayed back there to ensure that tourists exited safely. Banerjee’s decision last week that Bengali would be made compulsory in schools from classes 1 to 10 had angered the inhabitants of the hills. She did a bit of a roll-back and said later that Bengali is not a must ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?