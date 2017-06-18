Meet BJP president Amit Shah, PM Narendra Modi's Man Friday

As president of the (BJP), has twice prevailed over it and its power elite. Including Prime Minister

The first occasion was when he fixed a target to enrol 100 million members when the BJP embarked on a online campaign in this regard. That was in 2015, months after he took charge. “There were few takers for the ambitious goal he’d set. Many of us advised him to curtail the number to 300,000 but he refused to listen,” an office-bearer recalled. Shah fell short of the mark by a little less than 20 million but with 88 million entrants, the BJP emerged as the world’s largest party.

The second occasion when Shah demonstrated that he would have his way was in the prelude to the Uttar Pradesh election. He insisted the BJP would not field a single Muslim candidate. Modi felt the party ruling at the Centre must “appear” to be “inclusive” and put up a few Muslims; he was backed by a majority. Why indulge in tokenism, was Shah’s answer, in a battle where every seat counted. He won.

However, BJP insiders labour the point that Shah’s “displays” of inflexibility were not a means to assert the party’s place against the and, by implication, position himself as the PM’s co-equal. A pragmatic view of their equation is that Modi periodically bounces an idea off Shah to test the waters and seek wider validation, without claiming authorship. “As the PM, he could not be seen opposing the idea of putting up Muslim candidates. As BJP president, Shah was in a position to argue against it politically and emphasise the idea was against the party’s interests. It’s a division of labour,” a party official said.

Of Shah’s mandate, a BJP general secretary explains, “He knows the government can function smoothly if the party is robust. The BJP has to expand and the dimensions of expansion have changed. The president has institutionalised the notion and practice of expansion by creating space for new communities, becoming socially acceptable and employing mechanisms that are transparent, sustainable and durable.”

Shah’s dedication to the party organisation is in full swing during his current 95-day tour of all states including those where the BJP barely exists. It makes him a cardinal element in Modi’s soaring political mission. That’s why Modi indulges his protégé, who, back in 2003, had told his mentor off. As Gujarat chief minister, Modi had put Shah, then a junior minister, on a panel to oversee a ‘Narmada Yojana’ rally with two other ministers, Ashok Bhatt and Bhupendrasinh Chudasma, to publicise a grandiose irrigation scheme. Shah told Modi that Bhatt and Chudasma were “too senior” to take orders from him and, therefore, he would excuse himself from the committee. Modi dropped the veterans and allowed young Shah to go solo.

An insider said, “Shah’s modus operandi is simple. He seeks a target from Modi, strategises, goes for the bull’s eye and delivers the results. The secret of their chemistry is that Shah is an expert in second-guessing Modi. He knows when Modi would want an election to be (communally) polarised and when he would want the development theme to be emphasised. He acts, never reacts.”

So, despite the mortifying misses in the Delhi and Bihar polls that followed a string of hits, Modi backed Shah. And, Shah vindicated the faith reposed in him by swinging UP after 15 years.

As Shah darts across the country from Tripura to Lakshadweep, spending three days in each state, he has demonstrated he means business. In Telangana, his message to party workers was to go on the front foot, take on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, don’t worry over whether the TRS will vote the BJP-led NDA way in July’s presidential election, be alert and fire up booth management.

To hammer the last point, at meetings, he pulled out papers with names and details of booth committee members and arbitrarily phoned some to cross-verify their antecedents. “He wants to weed out the fake ones,” said G Kishan Reddy, the Telangana party head. He demurred a suggestion that such a method would cause a trust deficit between leader and cadre.

In Thiruvananthapuram, where he laid the foundation stone for the BJP headquarters, a party leader sought to fill him in on the construction plan. A person unknown to the leader contradicted his information. When the leader objected, Shah informed him that the person was a builder he’d brought to peruse the blueprint.

Among the features of his “goal-oriented” template was constructing an office in every district, like the CPI(M) did in its heydays, linking the office real-time with the central headquarters and setting up libraries in these. Himself an avid reader, Shah is said to pore over district gazetteers before visiting a place, to ferret out little known but politically significant data.

To underscore the place of the party office in the BJP’s schema, Shah has set a precedent by staying in one wherever it existed. Among the other norms he pursues is putting up in government guest houses when there is no party office and using commercial, not chartered, flights. “We are saving crores. In the past, bills used to be enormous from prolonged stays in four-star and five-star hotels,” a functionary says. In his ongoing sojourns, Shah’s only regret was that he could not play the nagara at the Somnath temple in Gujarat because it was mechanised. Not many know that he’s a music aficionado who likes playing percussion instruments like the pakhwaj and dhol.