Meet Kamal Haasan, the man who is taking on AIADMK on its home turf

My aim is a better Tamil Nadu. Who dares to strengthen my voice? DMK, AIADMK & parties R tools to help. If those tools R blunt find others (sic).” This was actor-director Kamal Haasan’s recent tweet, one of the many he has furiously punched out of late, mainly against the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government. Haasan, 62, is known for his crisp, punchy political statements and social messages, delivered both in English and Tamil. Often, these statements come just before a big release, at times triggering controversy and expectedly ...