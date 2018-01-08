Meghalaya assembly elections: AAP to contest 35 seats

The (AAP) on Monday said it will contest at least 35 seats in the Assembly elections.



Elections to the 60-member Assembly are due in the first half of this year as the term of the present Assembly expires on March 6.



"We are hoping to field 35 candidates for the next as we have good chance of winning," state told reporters here.He claimed the chances of the is "good".The leader also exuded confidence that the party will form the next by fielding "common man" as its candidates."We are Aam aadmi and we will have common man as candidates, we have few retired officers, few intellectuals who want to contest and we prefer our candidates be to be candidates," he said.Declaring the first list of candidates, Nongtdu said will contest from Mawlai, Dorass Ramsiej from Mawkyrwat, Wonder Lapang will take on from Umsning constituency in Ri-Bhoi and Debrict Binone from Nongpoh.According to the leader, the candidates have been approved by chief and Delhi Chief Minister and party observer for North East,