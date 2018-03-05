Meghalaya election: Modi 'demonetised' democracy, says Rahul; 10 highlights

Breaking his silence on the defeat in three states, today said the was committed to winning back the people's trust and hit out at the BJP, accusing it of "usurping" power through proxy in Meghalaya and using "big money" to create an "opportunistic alliance". "The Congress party respects the mandate of the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya," Gandhi said on Twitter two days after results of assembly elections were declared. Top 10 Highlights 1. The lost Meghalaya, though it emerged as the single largest party, and failed to open its account in Tripura and Nagaland. 2. The emerged as the single-largest party in Meghalaya winning 21 seats, but failed to cobble up a coalition with other regional outfits. 3. loses another state: Meghalaya had been under rule and after losing the state, the party is now in power in three other states, including Karnataka where elections are slated next month, and Puducherry. 4. Rahul Gandhi's reaction "With just 2 seats, the BJP has usurped power in Meghalaya, through a proxy. "Like in Manipur and Goa, showing utter disregard for the mandate of the people. Obsessed instead with grabbing power, using big money to create an opportunistic alliance," Gandhi tweeted. He also used the hashtag "DemocracyDemonetised" with his tweet to target the BJP. 5. President flew back to India from Italy on Monday after meeting his maternal grandmother. The return of the Gandhi scion has come amid criticism for not being with his party when it suffered losses in North East. 6. BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma took a swipe at president He claimed that Rahul Gandhi's decision to send his party's top leadership to Meghalaya lacked calculation and showed immaturity.

"I think top leaders were sent to Meghalaya as they were told that they were the single largest party. However, they had no support from regional parties -- the latter are supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). I feel that sent four senior leaders of the party to Shillong without any calculation.

It shows his lack of maturity," Sarma said.

7. According to news agency IANS, the regional parties -- UDP, HSPDP and PDF -- extended support to the NPP on the condition that Conrad Sangma, the youngest son of former Lok Sabha Speaker P A Sangma, would be made the chief minister.

The alliance will now wait for an invitation from the Governor to form the next government.

8. Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma tendered his resignation to Governor Ganga Prasad after his party, Congress, failed to secure a majority.

9. made all attempts to get the support of regional parties. The outgoing Chief Minister, Mukul Sangma, even came up with a proposal of sharing power -- two-and-a-half years each -- with the UDP, the main regional party in the state.

"He (Mukul Sangma) came and met me seeking our support to form the government with the proposal of sharing power for two-and-a-half years each," UDP chief Dr Donkupar Roy said.

10. leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "BJP is following a dangerous game of destabilisation, subversion & usurpation of power in North East unmindful of the stability,security, peace & progress. Hope Modiji had cared to learn from Rajivji who put ‘Nation First’ & brought peace to the region by Assam & Mizo accords".

Roy said that his party did not approve the idea of working with the for the sake of stability.