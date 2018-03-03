Meghalaya poll result: Congress leading in 21 seats, way ahead of BJP's 6

The CPI(M)-led Left Front was trailing the and its ally in Tripura with early trends from 40 seats indicating that the Left was ahead in 17 seats while the saffron party was leading in 23 constituencies, according to Election Commission sources. Chief Minister Manik Sarkar was leading from Dhanpur constituency. state president Biplab Kumar Deb and party MLA Sudip Roy Burman were leading in their respective seats of Banamlipur and Agartala. The was leading in 18 seats while its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) was ahead in five seats in Tripura, according to EC sources. Election in 59 seats for the 60-member Assembly was held on February 18.

Polling was countermanded in one seat due to the death of a CPI(M) candidate. In Meghalaya, the was leading in 21 seats followed by the National People's Party in 17 seats and the in six seats, as per the trends available on a television channel. Chief Minister Mukul Sangma was leading from Songsak. Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27. Trends available from Nagaland indicated that the and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) were leading in ten seats. The saffron party and the NDPP were leading in five seats each. The ruling Naga Peoples Front (NPF) was leading in nine seats while the National Peoples Party was leading in three seats. The JD(U) and were leading in one seat each. Voting for the 59 seats in the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27 as NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio was elected uncontested from Northern Angami II seat.