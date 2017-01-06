Meghwal faces a disinvestment problem next door

BMS threatens to protest outside the minister's home if govt sells off New Delhi's Hotel Janpath

BMS threatens to protest outside the minister's home if govt sells off New Delhi's Hotel Janpath

Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal is the minister in-charge of disinvestment of public sector undertakings (PSUs). He lives at 20, Windsor Place, in New Delhi. The Narendra Modi government has listed five India Tourism Development Corporation, or ITDC, hotels for disinvestment. Hotel Janpath is one of them and right opposite Meghwal's bungalow. The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a Sangh Parivar affiliate, has now threatened daily protests by the hotel employees, all 500 of them, if Meghwal's department goes ahead with the plans to sell off the hotel situated ...

Archis Mohan