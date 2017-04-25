TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Mehbooba Mufti chairs security meet amid spiralling protests in Kashmir

Kashmir is in grip of increased violence since April 9 bypoll for Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Amid spiralling student protests in Kashmir, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday discussed the security situation in the Valley with top brass of army, police and other agencies.

The chief minister chaired the meeting of Unified Headquarters, the multi-agency security body, here, officials said.



Top officials of administration, paramilitary and intelligence agencies also attended the meeting which came a day after Mehbooba met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi and discussed the prevailing situation in the state with them.

Kashmir is in the grip of increased violence since the April 9 bypoll for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. The security forces are under intense pressure as they are faced with almost daily protests and stone-pelting, especially by students.

The army and the CRPF have received some praise for showing restraint under provocation, but there has also been criticism, especially after a video showed a civilian tied to a jeep as a human shield to avoid attack on a convoy that drove through the streets.

Mehbooba yesterday said that the prime minister appears amenable to holding dialogue with stakeholders but a right atmosphere needs to be created as "talks cannot happen amid stone pelting and firing of bullets".

