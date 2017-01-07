Mehbooba visits father's grave on his first death anniversary

-
ALSO READMehbooba Mufti upset over youth's death in Shopian Handful of 'vested interests' inciting trouble in Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti Students should focus on getting an education, not protests: Mehbooba Mufti J&K people principal stakeholders of resolution: Mehbooba Mufti Mehbooba Mufti calls people of state as principal stakeholders in resolution process
-
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday visited her father's grave, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, at Bijbehara in Anantnag district to offer prayers on his first death anniversary.
Mehbooba, accompanied by Works Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri, PDP General Secretary Sartaj Madni and a few relatives, visited Mufti's grave in the morning and offered prayers for the founder patron of the ruling party, officials said.
Mufti, former chief minister of the state, died at AIIMS hospital this day in 2016 after he was admitted due to severe infection.
Although PDP had planned several rallies across the valley to mark Mufti's first death anniversary, snowfall over the past four days put a spanner in the works.
However, the party has organised a function at Indoor Stadium later in the day to pay tributes to the departed leader.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU