Mehbooba wants India to feel for Kashmir, blames media for creating discord

Chief Minister on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership but said for her " is Indira".

At a event here, said she was saddened to see the idea of projected on television prime times that widens the gap between and

She said she has not known this projected in "hyperventilating" TV debates.

"I am sorry to say that the image of which the (TV) anchors project is not what is about, is not the I know," she said.

Mufti said Jammu and Kashmir, defying the two-nation theory that was based on religious divide, had aligned to a more secular and accommodative where Hindus and Muslims pray together at shrine and statues of Hindu gods are being made by Muslim artisans.

"To me, is When I was growing, she represented for me. Maybe some people won't like it but she was the India," the Chief Minister said, apparently referring to Sangh Parivar's dislike for the Nehru-Gandhi family.

"I want to see that which cries, feels the pain of The that embraced us on our terms. We are a diverse state with all kinds of multi-diversity of religion and everything. is a mini in India," Mufti said.

Strongly opposing any move to revoke Kashmir's special constitutional status, she said some people were talking "about our flag, sometimes about Article 370... which are very dear to the people of the state and they help preserve the state's unique identity".

Mufti said the government of and the people of the country needed to do more to accommodate the aspirations of Kashmiris even as the sentiment of 'azadi' needed to be replaced with a "better idea".

She did not spell it out but spoke of more cross-border contacts between the people of divided

The Chief Minister pinned her hopes on Prime Minister Modi for resolving the issue of

"I feel Modi is the man of the moment. He can become the man of history and his leadership is an asset which needs to be harnessed. And there has to be a way to work together and take out of the mess," she said.