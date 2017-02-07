TRENDING ON BS
Sasikala doesn't deserve to be party chief or CM: AIADMK leader
Business Standard

Members of Jaya's team of experts resign ahead of Sasikala's swearing-in

Latest to quit is Santha Sheela Nair, who was addl chief secretary and first secretary to CM

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

With V K Sasikala gearing up to take over as chief minister of Tamil Nadu, members of the team of administrative experts, which had been advising and assisting late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, have stepped down from their positions.

The latest to resign from the chief minister's office of is Santha Sheela Nair, who was the additional chief secretary and the first secretary to the chief minister. 

Jayalalithaa's close aide, former chief secretary and advisor Sheela Balakrishnan, who had been continuing in that position with O Panneerselvam as chief minister, along with other officials, including Principal Secretary-III to the Chief Minister K N Venkataraman and Secretary-IV to the Chief Minister A Ramalingam, were removed from their positions last Friday, according to reports.

These people played a key role in administrating the state when Jayalalithaa was admitted in Apollo Hospital for nearly 75 days. While these officials continued with the chief ministers' office when O Panneerselvam was the chief minister, with Sasikala expected to take charge soon, a reshuffle in the administrative and ministry level is expected.

