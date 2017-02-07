Members of Jaya's team of experts resign ahead of Sasikala's swearing-in

With gearing up to take over as chief minister of Tamil Nadu, members of the team of administrative experts, which had been advising and assisting late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, have stepped down from their positions.

The latest to resign from the chief minister's office of is Santha Sheela Nair, who was the additional chief secretary and the first secretary to the chief minister.

Jayalalithaa's close aide, former chief secretary and advisor Sheela Balakrishnan, who had been continuing in that position with as chief minister, along with other officials, including Principal Secretary-III to the Chief Minister K N Venkataraman and Secretary-IV to the Chief Minister A Ramalingam, were removed from their positions last Friday, according to reports.

These people played a key role in administrating the state when was admitted in Apollo Hospital for nearly 75 days. While these officials continued with the chief ministers' office when was the chief minister, with Sasikala expected to take charge soon, a reshuffle in the administrative and ministry level is expected.