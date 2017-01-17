TRENDING ON BS
MGR's 100th birth anniversary: Tamil Nadu declares holiday

The actor-turned politician M G Ramachandran founded his party AIADMK

ANI  |  Chennai 

The entire Tamil Nadu is celebrating the hundredth birth anniversary of their former chief minister and founder of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) M G Ramachandran today as hundreds thronged his memorial at Marina Beach here.

AIADMK workers including supporters of Deepa Jayakumar (niece of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa) gathered at M. G. Ramachandran's, popularly known as MGR, to offer their tributes.

The Tamil Nadu government has today declared a public holiday.

The actor-turned politician MGR founded his party AIADMK after a feud with DMK chief M Karunanidhi in 1972. He served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 and 1987.

MGR was born Marudur Gopala Menon Ramachandran on 17 January 1917 at Kandy, Sri Lanka, to Maradhur Gopala Menon and Satyabhama who were Nairs from Kerala.

