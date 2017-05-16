Mishra has ended fast, now clear new AAP ministers' names: Kejriwal to govt

Chief Minister on Tuesday alleged that the central was delaying the clearance of two lawmakers to be inducted as ministers in the

Kejriwal termed the Bharatiya Janata Party government's move as "political vendetta".

The Centre was sitting on the files of two ministers for the last 10 days. Many of the government's works have been halted. "You have enmity with us but don't take out your revenge on the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

On May 6, Kejriwal divested of his Water and Tourism and Culture portfolios, and proposed the induction of legislators, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gehlot, in the cabinet.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said since "the indefinite huger strike of has ended" the Centre should now clear the files.