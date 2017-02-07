MK Stalin likely to visit Delhi, meet President, PM Modi

Working President is likely to visit New Delhi to meet President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister and Home Minister Rajnath Singh to appraise them of the political situation in Tamil Nadu.

However, party spokesperson and MP said there was no official confirmation about the visit.

"I am in Delhi and so are the other party MPs. We haven't got any information about Stalin's Delhi visit. He may come tonight (Tuesday)," Elangovan said.

According to reports, Stalin will appeal to President Mukherjee not to allow General Secretary VK to be sworn as the chief minister till the apex court delivers its judgement in the corruption case in which she is one of the accused.

Tamil Nadu's ruling legislators elected as the leader of the legislature party.

Following that, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam submitted his resignation and the Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has asked him to continue in office till an alternate arrangement is made.

The swearing-in date is yet to be finalised.