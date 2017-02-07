TRENDING ON BS
MK Stalin likely to visit Delhi, meet President, PM Modi

Stalin will appeal to President not to allow Sasikala to be sworn as chief minister, reports said

IANS  |  Chennai 

DMK Working President MK Stalin. Photo: PTI

DMK Working President MK Stalin is likely to visit New Delhi to meet President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh to appraise them of the political situation in Tamil Nadu.

However, party spokesperson and MP TKS Elangovan said there was no official confirmation about the visit.

"I am in Delhi and so are the other party MPs. We haven't got any information about Stalin's Delhi visit. He may come tonight (Tuesday)," Elangovan said.

According to reports, Stalin will appeal to President Mukherjee not to allow AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala to be sworn as the chief minister till the apex court delivers its judgement in the corruption case in which she is one of the accused.

Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK legislators elected Sasikala as the leader of the legislature party.

Following that, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam submitted his resignation and the Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has asked him to continue in office till an alternate arrangement is made.

The swearing-in date is yet to be finalised.

