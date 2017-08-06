MLAs will be flown to Gujarat, not Delhi to meet Sonia, says Gohil

The Congress legislators, camping at a private resort near here, would be flown back to their home state directly and not to as has been reported in a section of the media, party sources said here on Sunday.



The Congress had sent 44 of its MLAs here on July 29 to fend off the "poaching" attempts by the BJP, ahead of the August 8 Rajya Sabha poll in that state, in which Ahmed Patel, the political secretary to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, is contesting.



Denying the reports that the MLAs would first be flown to to meet Sonia, Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh told reporters here that they would be returning to "directly".However, he declined to disclose when would the MLAs return to their home state."One thing that has been decided is that all of us (the 44 MLAs) will fly to Gujarat, not Delhi," he said.alleged that it was the BJP, which was spreading "canards" that the Congress MLAs would first be flown to the capital to meet Sonia.He also charged that the saffron party was spreading "false reports" that the MLAs would use the 'NOTA' option in the upcoming Rajya Sabha poll to defeat Patel.The Congress has objected to the 'NOTA' option in the Rajya Sabha poll, which is being seen as a prestige battle for the party inasserted that all the Congress MLAs were "united" and that they would vote for Patel in the August 8 election.Six of the 57 Congress MLAs in have quit the party recently with three of them joining the BJP on July 28.

