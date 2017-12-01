MNS attacks Mumbai Cong office over Nirupam feud, calls it surgical strike

The feud between the Raj Thackeray- led Navnirman Sena (MNS) and unit chief over the hawkers' issue on Friday took a violent turn after workers allegedly vandalised the MRCC office in



The claimed responsibility for the attack at the Regional Committee (MRCC) office at in south



"The has carried out a 'surgical strike' on Nirupam's office. (It is) tit for tat," leader Sandeep Deshpande said.Nirupam had come out in support of hawkers against whom the had launched an agitation following a stampede at the Elphinstone railway station on September 29. Nirupam and the workers had later clashed in north"The incident occurred at around 11.30 am. Two persons entered the MRCC office and vandalised it with the help of paver blocks and stones," a police official said.The windows and glasses of Nirupam's cabin were damaged, he said."We are examining CCTV footage," Vasant Wakhare, senior police inspector of police station, told PTI.Nirupam claimed the attack showed the frustration of the"I can understand the frustration of the whose workers are being beaten up by hawkers regularly. Their attack on our office is a cowardly act. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis must act fast or a befitting reply will be given for sure," he said."The workers vandalised our party office when nobody was there. The police station is just 25 metres away," Nirupam claimed.Meanwhile, chief and former chief minister Ashok Chavan condemned the attack and said the fight with ideology should be through ideology only.A day after the stampede that claimed 22 lives, Thackeray had said such stampedes would continue to occur in till hordes of migrants keep pouring into the city.The leader, who has stoked controversies with his anti-migrant rhetoric, had said, "There has been a collapse of infrastructure facilities due to the migrant influx from other regions".