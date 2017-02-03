Modi a 'shameless dictator', trying to deregister AAP: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister on Friday mounted a stinging offensive against Prime Minister ahead of voting in Punjab and Goa Assembly polls, calling him a "shameless dictator" and alleged that he was trying to get deregistered.

Questioning the timing of a reported move by the Income Tax department to recommend to the Election Commission to cancel AAP's political party status, Kejriwal claimed that it is a "dirty trick" that the Prime Minister has used to avert the Bharatiya Janata Party's drubbing in the two states, which go to polls on Saturday.

"Modiji's dirty tricks. Losing badly in Goa and Punjab, he tries to de-register the winning party 24 hours before elections. Shameless dictator (sic)," the AAP's convener said on Twitter.

The is fancying its chances in Punjab, where it faces a triangular contest with Congress and incumbent SAD-BJP. In Goa too, the is hopeful of disturbing the ruling BJP's prospects.

According to media reports, the income tax department had on Thursday asked the Election Commission to cancel AAP's status of a political party and a trust for allegedly filing "false and fabricated" audit reports on donations of more than Rs 27 crore.