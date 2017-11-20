Modi govt 3rd most trusted in the world; Switzerland, Indonesia top list

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance on Sunday, after India ranked third in World Economic Forum's list of most trusted governments.

Nadda took to Twitter to share the list, and later followed it with another tweet saying that the list was testimony to India's development.

"India securing third best place in the list of most trusted governments worldwide is an evidence that the country is treading in the right direction of development under our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji's leadership," Nadda wrote on Twitter.

The report reveals that almost three quarters (74 percent) of Indians say they have confidence in their government.

The factors taken into consideration were- the economy, political upheaval, and headline-grabbing events like major corruption cases.



This is compared to only about one third of Americans. The situation is even worse in Greece, where only about one in 10 citizens trust those in charge, according to the report.

The list is topped by Switzerland, followed by Indonesia, while India grabs the third spot.

