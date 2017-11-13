Modi in Manila for ASEAN Summit: Bilateral trade, investment top agenda

Modi's trade talks: Prime Minister will be in Philippines to attend the India-Asean and East Asia summits on Monday and Tuesday. Bilateral trade and investments, among others, will be key discussion topics. Bilateral meetings between the prime minister and other leaders on the sidelines of these summits are being finalised.

Event management

Monday is the last day of the Blockchain summit and hackathon at IIT Delhi. The event started on Saturday and continued over the weekend. It was planned as a chain of events in the run-up to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad at the end of the month. Sponsored by NITI Aayog, along with Proffer, a blockchain start-up founded by graduates of MIT and Harvard, the objective was to explore how blockchain architectures can enable a new digital infrastructure for India, improve efficiency, transparency, privacy, and cost across all sectors. About 1,500 students from the IITs, MIT, Harvard, Berkeley, and the top engineering institutions from across the world are participating, with 500 attending in person at the IIT Delhi campus. Microsoft, IBM, Accel, Coinbase, and Amazon AWS have sponsored $17,000 in prizes to reward the top five blockchain-based applications addressing problems in government/enterprise infrastructure, finance, energy markets, supply chain, decentralised Aadhaar identities, information exchange, etc.

Delhi's disaster management

The odd-even car rationing scheme will be enforced in the capital for five days from Monday, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. The decision comes on the backdrop of a spike in air pollution level. Under the policy, private vehicles are allowed to ply based on the last number on their licence plates.Odd-numbered cars would run on odd dates, while the even-numbered ones on even dates. In 2016, the scheme was enforced twice — January 1-15 and April 15-30. While traffic is expected to be smoother, public transportation and app cabs will see a surge.