Modi mocks Cong over party prez election, says 'no democracy in own house'

Mocking the over the upcoming of its president, Prime Minister on Sunday alleged the party had a history of rigging organisational polls.



The outcome of the to the top post in the was a foregone conclusion, said while addressing a rally in Gujarat's Surendranagar district.



"If you do not have democracy in your home (party) how can you practise it in the country," asked.told the crowd that had gathered for the Assembly rally here that an was to be held in the party for its president."What is the result everybody knows," he said, prompting the crowd to reply that the post would go to ( vice-president) Rahul Gandhi.Gandhi is likely to be elected president in the ongoing organisational polls.went on to claim that this was a practice in the party."Sardar Patel got more votes than Jawaharlal Nehru when the party had (then) to decide who would be the prime minister of the country. But that was rigged and Nehru won," he alleged.This is what happened with Morarji Desai, too, said."They have a history of rigging elections," he charged.Referring to Congressman Shehzad Poonawalla by his first name, said he had raised questions over the process of elections and had alleged it was being rigged."They keep on muttering words like tolerance, tolerance, tolerance... But the party has brought out a diktat to silence this youth. The party has gagged him from all groups; he has been collectively boycotted by that party," the prime minister claimed."We have a Gujarati saying which means that a bucket can get filled only if there is water in the well. If you do not have democracy in your home (party) how can you practise it in the country," said.The prime minister is slated to address another rally later in the day. will vote in two phases to elect a 182-member Assembly on December 9 and 14.