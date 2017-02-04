Modi mocks Opposition, says SCAM stands for SP, Cong, Akhilesh, Mayawati

Continuing his vigorous campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with six days to go for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Prime Minister on Saturday launched a combined attack on the Samajwadi Party- alliance and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.

Addressing a rally here, the Prime Minister said that Uttar Pradesh will not show any progress unless it is free from corruption, which can be achieved only if the 'SCAM' is removed from power, adding that UP has the potential to be India's most prosperous state.

"The ruling Government in Uttar Pradesh is one that needs to be removed from power immediately, because they are a Government that collectively supports rogues and goons. There is no value for anybody's life in this state. One has no guarantee that he or she will return home alive after stepping out of his/her home. This state has made me what I am, and I will not rest until this government is replaced," he said.

"Candidates who have been given tickets by the Samajwadi party were those who were branded as 'mafias' by the same party even two months ago. The money given for the was Rs. 950 Cr., out of which not even Rs. 40 Cr. has been used," the Prime Minister revealed.

"Until now, the was completely against the current Government. Now they have also joined hands overnight. This goes to show how honest their intentions are," he added, taking a swing at the alliance.

Speaking on the condition of farmers in UP, Prime Minister Modi alleged that the Government might have some deals with sugarcane mills in the state, because of which farmers have not been paid yet. He went on to assure the public that if comes to power in UP, the farmers will be reimbursed within fourteen days.

"After comes to power, we will make sure that loans for small and marginal farmers are waived off. Furthermore, we will also do everything that I needed to ensure safety of women and generate more employment opportunities for youth in the state," PM Modi added.

Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new state assembly in a seven-phase election between February 11 and March 8. Out of the 403 assembly seats, the will be contesting in 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party will field its candidates in rest of the 298 seats.