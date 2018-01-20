Modi on Cong's 'hugplomacy jibe: I'm common man, don't understand protocols

My basic nature is to convert adversity into opportunity, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview, while talking about his initial lack of experience in foreign policies after assuming the charge in 2014 and turning this deficiency into his strength and using the same for growing India's stature on world stage.

"When I became Prime Minister then I had no experience of foreign policy protocols, but my basic nature is to convert adversity into opportunity. I am a common man, I will admit that I was not too well versed with the protocols, so I behaved like a common person without getting too formal. My inexperience actually helped me as the world liked openness of a common man," Prime Minister Modi said in an exclusive interview given to Zee News, on Friday.

When asked whether India had become a global power, the Prime Minister said, "Earlier the world was divided into two camps but today the situation has changed.

Every nation has friendly relations with other nations despite disputes on some issues. The world today is interconnected."

In the interview, the Prime Minister also recalled how India raised the issue of corruption in the G20 summit.

"Today corruption has become a major issue at G20. India has called world's attention over terrorism. (Former) US President Barack Obama had also praised India's role on global warming," the Prime Minister said.

Replying to another question, Prime Minister Modi said the declaration of International Yoga Day by the United Nations (UN) was another achievement of India.