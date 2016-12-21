Modi preserved the very existence of women: Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Union Minister on Tuesday said Prime Minister is the only leader who has taken steps to ensure the safety of women, preserving their "very existence".

She said no government since Independence took steps to ensure safety and well-being of except the Modi-led government which initiated schemes like Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao to save the girl child.

"Modi has done what the previous Congress governments have failed to do. He has ensured the safety of women. He has ensured that when a grows up she is able to stand on her own feet and has preserved the very existence of women," she said addressing a gathering of party cadres during Mahila Morcha Sammelan in Pathankot.

Lauding the development works carried out by the BJP-Akali coalition in Punjab, Sadhvi Jyoti appealed to the people to give another chance to the combine for a prosperous state.

Sadhvi also hit out at Congress saying, "Vice President Rahul Gandhi is today sympathising with farmers but he should know that only his party is responsible for their pathetic condition. On the other hand, the Modi government allotted the biggest budget ever for the farming sector and ensured their survival."

She claimed that Congress was agitated due to the demonitisation decision because it was the most affected.

On the occasion, Punjab President Vijay Sampla said by voting for in the Chandigarh municipal corporation polls, people vindicated the stand of the Prime Minister and expressed confidence that will achieve a similar feat in Punjab as well.

Sampla said was the only party which brought 33 per cent to the political mainstream.

Pathankot MLA and former state party president Ashwini Sharma too spoke on the occasion and termed the wing as the soul of the party.

The conference was attended by Mahila Morcha chief Vijaya Rahatkar, vice-president Latika Sharma, state president Mona Jaiswal.