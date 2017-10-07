Modi's diaspora nationalism is not anti-globalisation: Aseema Sinha

Aseema Sinha, who teaches at Claremont McKenna College in California, describes the changes in the global trade outlook and India’s political stance in multilateral trade bodies in an interview with Aditi Phadnis. You have undertaken a detailed study of India’s textile and pharma industries in the context of liberalisation. In the process you have touched upon policymaking in trade and the politics around it. Tell us a little more. An Indian Rip Van Winkle, who went to sleep in the late 1980s or early 1990s and woke up in the 2000s, would have been astonished by ...