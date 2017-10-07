JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » Opinion » Columnists

We gave you Narmada waters, Modi tells Rajkot villagers in second speech
Business Standard

Modi's diaspora nationalism is not anti-globalisation: Aseema Sinha

Aseema Sinha speaks to Aditi Phadnis about changes in the global trade outlook and India's political stance in multilateral trade bodies

Aditi Phadnis 

Aseema Sinha, who teaches at Claremont McKenna College in California, describes the changes in the global trade outlook and India’s political stance in multilateral trade bodies in an interview with Aditi Phadnis. You have undertaken a detailed study of India’s textile and pharma industries in the context of liberalisation. In the process you have touched upon policymaking in trade and the politics around it. Tell us a little more. An Indian Rip Van Winkle, who went to sleep in the late 1980s or early 1990s and woke up in the 2000s, would have been astonished by ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
First Published: Sat, October 07 2017. 20:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements