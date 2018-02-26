Modi selling 2022 'New India' dream but 2019 polls will change mandate: NCP

Senior Nationalist Party on Sunday claimed that the has been selling the dreams of 2022 forgetting that he has to face the in 2019. The Narendra government has projected a vision for a 'New India' that would be free of poverty, corruption, communalism, casteism and terrorism by 2022, three years beyond the NDA government's tenure. "The PM is showing the dream of 2022 to the people, but he must understand that there will be a new mandate in 2019 itself," told reporters. Both the central and state governments have lost popularity and support base among the people, the NCP claimed. also claimed that by-elections for three seats in the state next month will follow the pattern. The had won all three by-polls in and snatched Ajmer and Alwar seats and seat from the BJP by huge margins earlier this month. Similarly, the ruling JD(U)-BJP coalition would lose the by-elections for seats, and Araria constituency to be held on March 11. demanded that be set up to investigate the