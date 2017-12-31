Modi spent only 7% of Rs 9,860 cr allotted for smart cities: Rahul Gandhi

President on Sunday attacked Prime Minister for only giving empty slogans and said the government utilised only 7 per cent of the Rs 9,860 crore allotted for the scheme.

"Dear Modi bhakts (followers), out of 9,860 crores for the only 7 per cent has been used. China is out competing us while your master gives us empty slogans. Please watch this video and advise him to focus on what matters - job creation for India," Gandhi tweeted.

He also attached a link to the documentary "Shenzhen: The Silicon Valley of Hardware".



The leader's remarks come a day after government data pointed out severe under-utilisation of allotted funds under the government's ambitious project of scheme.

Only seven per cent of Rs 9,860 crore or about Rs 645 crore released to 60 cities under the project has been utilised so far, according to data of the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.