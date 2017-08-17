Modi wants to create 'Swachh Bharat, we want 'sach Bharat': Rahul Gandhi

vice president today hit out at the government for not being able to keep its promises and said Prime Minister Modi wanted to create a 'Swachch Bharat' but people wanted a 'sach Bharat'.



Addressing a meeting of opposition leaders, hosted by rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, Gandhi also took a dig at the government's flagship programme 'Make in India', saying most products available in the country were made in



The leader accused the of not fulfilling the promises made to the people during the 2014 general elections. These included bringing back stashed abroad and creating jobs for the youth.The meeting, 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao' (save country's composite culture), was also attended by former prime minister and other senior members as well as Left party leaders, including CPI(M) general secretary and secretary D Raja."Modi-ji says he wants to create a Swachch Bharat but we want Sach Bharat. Wherever he goes he lies," Gandhi alleged. However, the leader did not elaborate.Gandhi also took a potshot at the RSS, saying it was bent on changing the country's Constitution."One says this country is mine, other says I belong to the country. That's the difference between RSS and us," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)