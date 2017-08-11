Monsoon session of Parliament ends with pledge to build New India by 2022

With a pledge of 'Sankalp se Siddhi' for building a New by 2022 taken with wide consensus on 75th Anniversary of the 'Quit Movement' and extended to J&K, which will lead to its economic integration with the rest of the country, the of the ended with both houses of adjourning Sine Die on Friday.

A total 17 were introduced and 14 were passed in this session which had 19 sittings and lasted 71 hours.

Speaker while adjourning the House said nearly 30 hours were wasted due to disruption. She, however, said the House sat over 10 hours extra to discuss matters of public importance.

She said during these period, the House passed Supplementary Demands for (General) and Demands for Excess (General).

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs while addressing the media here on Friday said that the Monsoon Session, 2017 of which commenced on Monday, the 17th July, 2017, concluded on Friday, the 11th August, 2017. The Session provided 19 sittings spread over a period of 26 days.The productivity of was 77.94 per cent and that of was 79.95 per cent.

During the Session, 17 (17 in the Lok Sabha) were introduced.The passed 14 and while the passed 9 during the session. Total 13 were passed by both the Houses of Out of these, the five Bills, as passed by and transmitted to for its recommendation, are not likely to be returned to within the period of fourteen days from the date of their receipt in The are deemed to have been passed by both Houses at the expiration of the said period in the form in which they passed by under clause (5)of article 109 of the

Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that "This has been an achievement considering that it was a short session of and a considerable time was devoted to discussions on important issues and the Elections to the Offices of President and Vice President of India, Kumar added."

The Minister mentioned about the special discussion held in both Houses on 09.08.2017 to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the 'Quit Movement' and it is for the first time that the pledge of 'Sankalp se Siddhi' for building a New by 2022 was taken with wide consensus among all parties. The government is committed to achieve this vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Minister added.

Talking about the extension of (GST) to the State of Jammu & Kashmir, Minister Kumar said that this is a historic achievement as passing of the related will lead to the Economic Integration of the State with rest of the country.

Regarding the Legislative Business carried out during the 2017, he said that during the Session Supplementary Demands for for 2017-18 (including Railways) and Demands for Excess for 2014-15 and the related Appropriation Bills, were discussed and passed by the

These were transmitted to on 02.08.2017 and could not be taken up for consideration and as they are not likely to be returned to within the period of fourteen days from the date of their receipt in Rajya Sabha, the will be deemed to have been passed by both Houses at the expiration of the said period in the form in which they were was passed by under clause (5)of article 109 of the

"The 2017 has been a successful session in terms of the legislative business conducted and wide participation of all political parties in discussions on various issues of importance," said Minister

Four replacing the Ordinances, namely, the (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, the Punjab Municipal Corporation Law (Extension to Chandigarh) Amendment Ordinance, 2017, the Central (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Ordinance, 2017 and the Integrated (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Ordinance, 2017 which were promulgated by the President, were considered and passed by

Except for the (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the replacing the remaining three Ordinances could not be taken up by As these three are money and are not likely to be returned to within the period of fourteen days from the date of their receipt in Rajya Sabha, the will be deemed to have been passed by both Houses at the expiration of the said period in the form in which they were was passed by under clause (5)of Article 109 of the

In the Lok Sabha, 2 Short Duration Discussions under Rule 193 were held on:

(i) the Agrarian Situation in the Country and

(ii) the situation arising out of Reported Incidents of Atrocities and Lynching in mob violence in the Country.

In the Rajya Sabha, three Short Duration Discussions under Rule 176 were held on

(i) the situation arising out of the reported increase in the incidents of lynching and atrocities on minorities and Dalits across the country;

(ii) on the farmers' distress leading to rising in the incidents of their suicide in the country; and

(iii) India's and engagement with strategic partners.

Besides one calling attention motion in on problems arising due to in different parts of the Country and steps taken by the Government in this regard was discussed.

Similarly, in two calling attention motions were:

(i) on the situation arising out of recent in various parts of the country, particularly in Assam and

(ii) the situation arising out of a violation of prescribed conditions of Letter of Permit by foreign trawlers in deep sea fishing in Indian seas and the action taken by the Government in regard thereto were discussed.

Three old pending were withdrawn in the namely:

i) The North-Eastern Council (Amendment) Bill, 2013;

ii) The Architects (Amendment) Bill, 2010; and

iii) The Participation of Workers in Management Bill, 1990.

After the and papers were laid the Speaker adjourned the House Sine Die.

also adjourned sine die today. New Chairman adjourned the House after giving his thanks-giving speech on assuming the charge.

Chairman Naidu assured the members that he will try his best to give an opportunity to each and every member saying that government proposes, the opposition opposes and the House disposes.

S S Ahluwalia, Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Parliamentary Affairs and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of State for Minority Affairs (Independent Charge) and Parliamentary Affairs, was also present on the occasion.