More 400 paramilitary personnel rushed to Darjeeling taking total to 1,400

Meanwhile, the West Bengal govt is yet to send a report on the prevailing situation in Darjeeling

The Centre on Thursday rushed 400 additional personnel to Darjeeling, taking the total number to 1,400, to assist the local administration to restore peace and normalcy.



"As many as 400 personnel were sent to to help the state government on their request to maintain law and order," a home ministry official said.



Around 1,000 personnel, including 200 women, have already been deployed in



The government is yet to send a report on the prevailing situation in Darjeeling, which has witnessed violence in the last few days.



The home ministry is closely monitoring the situation in the hill district and assisting the state government to restore normalcy there.



As their indefinite shutdown continues, protesters demanding a separate state of pelted stones at police in various parts of as they were stopped from enforcing their shutdown in many government offices.



supporters had also vandalised government offices in as the (GJM)- sponsored indefinite shutdown forced tourists out of the picturesque hill station due to threat of violence.



The GJM, which controls the Territorial Administration (GTA), has called a shutdown of all state and offices to press its demand for creation of a separate state.

