More trouble for Akhilesh: SP founding member, others jump boat; join BJP

Ashok Bajpai, a founding member of (SP) and a close aide of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Saturday formally joined ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Home Minister and Lucknow Member of Parliament (MP) Rajnath Singh. Besides, SP women wing former president also joined BJP, apart from a prominent traders’ leader.

Interestingly, Bajpai had fought Rajnath in the 2014 Lok Sabha election as an SP candidate.

On August 9, Bajpai had resigned from his Uttar Pradesh legislative council (MLC) seat. Over the past three weeks, several of Mulayam’s close aides have shunned SP and joined BJP, including Bukkal Nawab, and

While Nawab and Singh had resigned on July 29, Agarwal tendered her resignation on August 4.

A senior Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member and former UP Minister Jaiveer Singh also resigned on July 29 and later latched on to the BJP.

According to sources, there are more SP legislators who are biding their time to jump over to the BJP camp.

This process gained momentum after the recent three-day visit of BJP chief Amit Shah in Lucknow.

Under Akhilesh Yadav, SP is desperately trying to keep its flock together over the last one year after a bitter power feud broke out in the outfit.

All the four SP MLCs have attributed their resignations to the lack of leadership in SP and disrespect to Mulayam for giving up their upper house seat.

Nonetheless, the spate of resignations have provided a big relief to BJP as UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his two deputies, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and two senior ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Mohsin Raza are still not the members of any of the two houses of the state legislature.

While, Yogi and Maurya are parliamentarians from Gorakhpur and Phoolpur (Allahabad) constituencies respectively, the other three are not members of any federal or provincial houses.

A member of the state council of ministers is required to get elected to either of the houses within six months of assuming office, according to rules.

Since, the Yogi council of ministers had taken oath of office on March 19, they have time till September 18 to get elected to either Vidhan Sabha through direct polls or indirectly to the Vidhan Parishad.

By fielding its top leaders, who are already officiating as ministers, including Adityanath, in the Vidhan Sabha poll, the BJP does not want to give the Opposition any chance to forge a unified front against BJP. Therefore, the party is seeking the backdoor entry for Adityanath and four of his ministers to the state legislature.

Another BSP MLC Ambika Chaudhay had also resigned from the upper house. Chaudhary, who was earlier with SP and was close to Mulayam, had quit before the UP poll and joined BSP. After resigning, he said he would remain with BSP though.