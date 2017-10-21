Mr Modi, don't demon-etise Tamil pride by interfering in Mersal, says Rahul

Vice President on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister over the BJP's demand for removal of dialogues critical of the in Tamil movie "Mersal", asking him not to "demon-etise Tamil pride" by such interference.

"Mr. Modi, Cinema is a deep expression of Tamil culture and language. Don't try to demon-etise Tamil pride by interfering in Mersal," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Gandhi's attack came after Tamil actor Vijay's Diwali release "Mersal" came under attack from leaders in Tamil Nadu, one of whom also sought to give a communal twist by raking up the actor's religion.

The actor has been panned for his dialogues in the film that takes a dig at and Digital India. Vijay, who had met during electioneering ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, had even lauded last year.



BJP's Secretary H. Raja in a tweet on Friday raked up the actor's Christian origins.

"Joseph Vijay's hatred for Modi is 'Mersal'."

Referring to the actor's dialogue in the movie, Raja tweeted that in the last 20 years, 17,500 churches, 9,700 mosques and 370 temples were built. Out of these what should be avoided to build hospitals, Raja posted.

Raja even said "Mersal" shows Vijay's ignorance in economic matters as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is not a new tax and the tax on liquor is over 58 per cent.

President Tamilisai Soundararajan demanded removal of the dialogues relating to GST, digital payments and temples from the movie as they spread a wrong message.

Earlier on Saturday, senior leader P. Chidambaram also attacked the over its demand for removal of dialogues critical of in "Mersal".

"Notice to film makers: Law is coming, you can only make documentaries praising government's policies," Chidambaram tweeted.