Mukul Roy: What lies ahead for TMC's top man?

He soared into the headlines for reasons savoury and unsavoury: In 2011, when he became minister of state for railways, and in 2015 because of his alleged association with the Saradha chit fund scam and the Narada tapes. Now Mukul Roy, one of the founding members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), is back in the headlines for different reasons. The 63-year-old former parliamentarian from Kanchrapara, who belongs to a non-political family but rose quickly in politics, quit the party he once founded following a switch from the Congress, and certified the BJP as ...